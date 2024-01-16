Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz, has announced a new solo album, Come With Me If You Want To Live, his follow-up to 2019’s True Love. “It’s a soundtrack for a film that doesn’t exist and probably shouldn’t exist,” Welsh said of the LP. “In that sense it’s a fantasy album. But a lot of the songs are personal fantasies, so it’s also something of a personal album.” He continued:

I hope it’s a fun album in the sense that it inspires your own personal action movie. So you could call it an action album. It would be fair to call it a pop album, in that I would be pleased if it were popular. It’s my album, but I want to give it to you. So it’s your album now.” Regarding the title, Welsh added: “You should take the title both as an homage to The Terminator and also as me saying to you, ‘I want you to live’. So in that sense, the album is about living. I am still alive.

Today, he’s sharing its lead single “You Can Do Anything,” the album’s pumped-up opening track. “I hope that as you listen to this song, you will feel what the title says,” Welsh continued. “It’s the opening scene to the film, where we meet the protagonist in the midst of an explosive sequence full of melodrama and winks at the camera. If I constructed it correctly, the song should fill you with a sense of momentum and can-do attitude.”

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Can Do Anything”

02 “Stranger”

03 “Fooled Again”

04 “That’s What We Needed”

05 “Heaven Deserves You”

06 “Face To Face”

07 “Brother”

08 “Twenty Seven”

09 “Best Laid Plans”

10 “Before The Moon Was Full”

11 “Sister”

12 “Alone”

13 “Come With Me If You Want To Live”

Come With Me If You Want To Live is out 3/15 via American Dreams.