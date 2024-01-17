Ace Frehley Says He May Tour Europe If He Can Continue To Avoid Paying His Taxes
The last time we checked in on Ace Frehley, the former KISS member was threatening to spill some dirt on the band “that nobody knows”; he settled for a “fuck you” phone call from Paul Stanley. In a recent interview with the Finnish publication Chaoszine, we got another funny Frehley tidbit: He’d love to tour Europe, but only if he can continue to avoid paying his taxes.
Frehley canceled a bunch of European tour dates last year, and in the interview he was asked about a rumor that he cannot play overseas because of passport issues. Frehley clarified that it’s not because of his passport, exactly, but because of the Internal Revenue Service.
“There’s a good chance I can make it to Europe in late summer if I get my passport renewed,” he said. “I’ve been having issues with renewing my passport because I have some problems with the IRS, and it’s not really the passport bureau but the IRS. Since I owe the IRS a couple of hundred grand, and they just instituted a new law that if you owe more than $50,000, they won’t renew your passport.”
“Luckily, I have some really smart attorneys working on it, and there are ways around it, so hopefully, I might be able to get my passport within two or three weeks,” he continued. “If that happens, I will be in Europe this summer. If it doesn’t happen, I will be in Europe next summer. But I’d love it to be this summer because it’s been too long since I did all the festivals there.”
As Blabbermouth points out, back in 2013 Frehley was kicked out of a home he owned in Westchester County, NY after it went into foreclosure because he didn’t pay his mortgage for two years; he also reportedly owed $20,000 in property taxes.
Frehley’s new album 10,000 Volts is out 2/23 and he says it will make Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons “look like imbeciles.”