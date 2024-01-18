Jazz Fest 2024 Lineup Includes The Rolling Stones, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Vampire Weekend, & So Many Legends

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is not like other festivals. Jazz Fest is more than just what the name implies, and it’s not your standard weekend in a field. Instead, it’s a sprawling two-week celebration that digs deep into New Orleans’ rich musical heritage and also attracts legends from across the musical map. The lineup for this year’s festival has just been unveiled, and the big news is a rare festival appearance from the Rolling Stones. Among many other things, this particular fest will give you the rare opportunity to witness the Stones, the Beach Boys, and Neil Young & Crazy Horse in roughly the same place at roughly the same time.

As always, the headliners for this year’s Jazz Fest are a diverse bunch. Besides the three insanely important bands mentioned above, top-line acts include Vampire Weekend, the Killers, Bonnie Raitt, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Queen Latifah, Foo Fighters, Heart, Chris Stapleton, Fantasia, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet, Widespread Panic, and Earth, Wind & Fire, along with local heroes Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. The Coral Reefer Band, the late Jimmy Buffett’s longtime group, will preside over a salute to Buffett.

There’s tons of intriguing stuff further down the Jazz Fest bill, including the Wallflowers, Rhiannon Giddens, Stephen Marley, Bomba Estéreo, Patrice Rushen, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers. But a huge percentage of the bill come from New Orleans’ very specific musical traditions. This year, the lineup includes Big Freedia, Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville, Galactic, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Terence Blanchard, the Dixie Cups, Leo Nocentelli, Zigaboo Modeliste, Cowboy Mouth, and the Dirty Dozen and Rebirth Brass Bands, among many others. Personally, I would very much enjoy the chance to see Juvenile and Mannie Fresh together in their hometown. You can find all the relevant info here.