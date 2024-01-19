Norway’s Vemod specialize in a grand, enveloping, often beautiful form of atmospheric black metal, and they take their time on their music. It’s been more than 11 years since Vemod released Venter På Stormene, their cult-classic debut album. Among those who are plugged into the metal underground, there’s been a whole lot of hunger for Vemod’s sophomore. LP. Now, it’s finally arrived.

Vemod’s new album The Deepening is vast and cinematic, and most of its six songs are really, really long. The record is full of fiery, roaring attacks and serene, proggy ambience, and sometimes we get both of those things at the same time. I’m a relative neophyte when it comes to this kind of music, but on first listen, The Deepening already sounds like something truly special. If you mess with bands like Panopticon, Deafheaven, and Infant Island, I would highly recommend checking this one out. Stream it below.

<a href="https://vemod.bandcamp.com/album/the-deepening">The Deepening by Vemod</a>

The Deepening is out now on Prophecy Productions.