Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Diary 30th Anniversary Tour, New Song Out Friday
Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a 30th anniversary tour for their debut album Diary. They’ll play the album in full at those shows, which start in March and will run through October. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, with a pre-sale set for Wednesday — more details here.
In addition to the tour, the band has announced an in-studio re-record of Diary dubbed Diary (Live At London Bridge Studio), which will include an unreleased song called “Novum Vetus” — the band teased that track last week. A press release notes that the song originated during the sessions for How It Feels To Be Something On; Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith recorded it at London Bridge Studios during the Diary re-record with Greg Suran and Chris Jordan. That will be released this Friday, January 26. Diary (Live At London Bridge Studio is out on May 3.
Here are the Diary 30th anniversary tour dates:
03/13 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
03/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
03/16 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
05/01 Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/03 Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
05/04 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/07 Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
05/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/12 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/15 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
08/14 Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
08/17 Denver, CO @ Summit
08/20 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/21 Portland, OR @ Pioneer Square
08/23 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/25 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
09/28 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/15 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco