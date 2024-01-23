It can be easy to forget now, but Militarie Gun have only been a band for a few years. Regional Justice Center’s Ian Shelton started MG as a pandemic-era solo side project, using his downtime to explore more melodic alt-rock sounds. Militarie Gun quickly blossomed into a full band and a great one. Last years, they followed a bunch of EPs with their full-length debut Life Under The Gun, which was my favorite hardcore album of 2023. (It was actually my favorite album of the year, full-stop.) Now, Militarie Gun are about to follow that album with a companion-piece LP that pushes even further into melodic warmth.

The Life Under The Sun EP, which arrives on Friday, is mostly new versions of Life Under The Gun tracks, all of which have been radically reworked. Some of those versions feature very special guests. We’ve already posted “Very High (Under The Sun)” and “Never Fucked Up Twice,” the latter of which features Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. Mannequin Pussy also guest on a new version of “Will Logic,” and there’s a very pretty cover of NOFX’s “Whoops, I OD’d.”

Today, along with the EP announcement, Militarie Gun have shared a new version of “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time,” which Manchester Orchestra have helped render as a rich, synthetic soundscape. Below, check out the “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time” video, the original version of the song, the Life Under The Sun tracklist, and Militarie Gun’s extensive list of upcoming tour dates. You should really go see this band live if you can.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Never Fucked Up Twice” (Feat. Bully)

02 “Very High (Under The Sun)”

03 “Will Logic” (Feat. Mannequin Pussy)

04 “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time” (Feat. Manchester Orchestra)

05 “Whoops, I OD’d” (NOFX cover)

TOUR DATES:

1/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #*

2/02 – Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves #*

2/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #*

2/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock #*

2/06 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #*

2/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) #*

2/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar #*

2/09 – Miami, FL @ Gramps #*

2/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar #*

2/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings ^ (no Pool Kids)

2/13 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #^

2/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #^

2/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #^

2/16 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #^

2/17 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques #^

2/18 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey #^

2/20 -Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #^

2/21 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground #^

2/22 – Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing #^

2/23 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge #^

2/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #^

2/25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar #^

2/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre #+

2/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #+

2/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Eagle Aerie Hall #+

3/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst #+

3/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop @ Rickshaw Stop #+

3/05 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room #+

3/07 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall #+

3/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #+

3/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #+

3/22-23 – Louisville, KY @ LDB Fest

4/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/12 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/18 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

5/29 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

5/30 – Lyon, FR @ Warmaudio

6/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

The Life Under The Sun EP is out 1/26 on Loma Vista.

# with Pool Kids & Spiritual Cramp

* with Death Lens

^ with Spaced

+ with Roman Candle