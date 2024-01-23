Despite a band name that strongly implies “solo artist,” Klaus Johann Grobe are two people. Sevi Landolt and Dani Bachmann have been working under that name for over a decade now, releasing funky, jazzy, synthy psych/krautrock experiments for Trouble In Mind. But the Swiss duo has been quiet for about half of that timespan, having last released a record in 2018. That ends this year with Io tu il loro, set to arrive in March.

Landolt and Bachmann recorded the album in the same remote mountain cabin where they made their 2014 debut Im Sinne der Zeit. Opener and lead single “Highway High” welcomes them back slowly and gradually, building to a head-nod groove laced with melody. The band explains, “‘Highway High’ originally started out right on the edge of being too epic, too dramatic. Imagine big drums and shitty overblown horns. So we mellowed it down to a cruiser.” It’s noticeably sung in English rather than the band’s usual German, and the lads’ latent dad-rock tendencies are amped up here, but the vibe is unmistakably Klaus Johann Grobe.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Highway High”

02 “Getting Down To Adria”

03 “Never Going Easy”

04 “When You Leave”

05 “Try”

06 “Bay Of Love”

07 “Io Sempre Di Tu”

08 “Better Do”

09 “You Gave It All”

Io tu il loro is out 3/22 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it from Bandcamp or the label site.