Botch Announce Final Shows

Tacoma metalcore legends Botch made their glorious return in 2022, releasing new music for the first time in 20 years. In 2023, they went on tour. But it seems the reunion is wrapping up.

Botch have announced a pair of final shows in Seattle. They’re calling it A Weekend Of Dead Ends. Friday, June 14 they’ll play the Showbox with openers Mortiferum and Caustic Wound. Saturday, June 15 they’ll return to the same stage for one last gig, supported by Helms Alee and Great Falls. Both shows are all ages. “Please join us this June for A WEEKEND OF DEAD ENDS — celebrating the conclusion of the Reunion Tour and our final shows as a band,” Botch write on Instagram. Tickets for both shows go on sale here this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10AM PT.