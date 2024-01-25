So far, UK punks the Chisel have shared “Cry Your Eyes Out,” “Fuck ‘Em,” and “Those Days” from their forthcoming album What A Fucking Nightmare. Today, they’re back with “Bloodsucker,” which is no less vicious than the rest.

Vocalist Cal Graham explained “Bloodsucker” is “a song about that one punisher who doesn’t know when to fuck off, torturing you with their drivel.” It’s pretty straightforward — just two minutes and fifteen seconds of invigorating guitars and Graham shouting at the punisher to fuck off. It’s a riot. Watch the video below.

What A Fucking Nightmare is out 2/9 on Pure Noise Records.