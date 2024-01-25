Last week, Justin Timberlake announced Everything I Thought It Was, his follow-up to 2018’s Man Of The Woods. He debuted the new song “Selfish” at his show in Memphis, his hometown, on Tuesday, and it’s officially out today.

“Selfish” is a return to the R&B-tinged pop that he’s loved for, which is a relief after the confused Man Of The Woods mess. Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Amy Allen have writing credits on the track, which was produced by Timberlake, Bell, and Cirkut. Timberlake is also playing a show at New York’s 1,100-cap Irving Plaza; fans can request tickets here. Hear “Selfish” below.

Everything I Thought It Was is out 3/15 on RCA. That’s the cover art up top.