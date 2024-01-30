Hovvdy started off as a slowcore duo with an endless repertoire of moving ballads. They’ve been drifting into a more experimental direction since their 2022 EP Billboard For My Feelings, especially with recent songs, “Jean,” “Bubba,” and “Portrait.” Today, they’re announcing a self-titled double album, which contains those tracks. Plus, “Forever” is out today.

“Forever” comes with a music video directed by Michael Rees and starring comedians Veronika Slowikowska and Kyle Chase. Hovvdy was co-produced by the band, Andrew Sarlo, and Bennett Littlejohn. About the album, Charlie Martin said, “It’s a full circle, because lots of my songs, in adulthood, deal with looking back and seeing your parents as just individuals struggling through life – and trying to have more empathy or understanding. And now Will [Taylor] is diving in from the opposite side as a new parent, grappling with all that.”

“On this album, we tried to really step back and look at: How can we convey our songwriting in a new way?” Taylor added. “It challenged the songs we brought, and it challenged me to be more vulnerable.”

Watch the “Forever” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Bubba”

03 “Jean”

04 “Big Blue”

05 “Shell”

06 “Forever Piano”

07 “Forever”

08 “Heartstring”

09 “Clean”

10 “Make Ya Proud”

11 “Til I Let You Know”

12 “Meant”

13 “Song For Pete”

14 “Every Exchange”

15 “Give It Up”

16 “Portrait”

17 “Angel”

18 “Bad News”

19 “A Little”

TOUR DATES:

01/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore *

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

02/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue *

02/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

02/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

02/06 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm *

02/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

02/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

02/10 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

02/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

02/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

02/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs *

05/25 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/21 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

05/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/23 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

05/24 – London, UK @ Lafayette

05/28 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

05/29 – Paris, France @ Pop Up du Label

05/30 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

05/31 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

06/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk

* supporting Cold War Kids

Hovvdy is out 4/26 on Arts & Crafts.