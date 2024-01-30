Hovvdy – “Forever”
Hovvdy started off as a slowcore duo with an endless repertoire of moving ballads. They’ve been drifting into a more experimental direction since their 2022 EP Billboard For My Feelings, especially with recent songs, “Jean,” “Bubba,” and “Portrait.” Today, they’re announcing a self-titled double album, which contains those tracks. Plus, “Forever” is out today.
“Forever” comes with a music video directed by Michael Rees and starring comedians Veronika Slowikowska and Kyle Chase. Hovvdy was co-produced by the band, Andrew Sarlo, and Bennett Littlejohn. About the album, Charlie Martin said, “It’s a full circle, because lots of my songs, in adulthood, deal with looking back and seeing your parents as just individuals struggling through life – and trying to have more empathy or understanding. And now Will [Taylor] is diving in from the opposite side as a new parent, grappling with all that.”
“On this album, we tried to really step back and look at: How can we convey our songwriting in a new way?” Taylor added. “It challenged the songs we brought, and it challenged me to be more vulnerable.”
Watch the “Forever” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro”
02 “Bubba”
03 “Jean”
04 “Big Blue”
05 “Shell”
06 “Forever Piano”
07 “Forever”
08 “Heartstring”
09 “Clean”
10 “Make Ya Proud”
11 “Til I Let You Know”
12 “Meant”
13 “Song For Pete”
14 “Every Exchange”
15 “Give It Up”
16 “Portrait”
17 “Angel”
18 “Bad News”
19 “A Little”
TOUR DATES:
01/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore *
02/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
02/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue *
02/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *
02/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *
02/06 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm *
02/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *
02/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *
02/10 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *
02/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
02/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *
02/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *
02/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs *
05/25 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
05/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
05/21 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s
05/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/23 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
05/24 – London, UK @ Lafayette
05/28 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
05/29 – Paris, France @ Pop Up du Label
05/30 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
05/31 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache
06/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk
* supporting Cold War Kids
Hovvdy is out 4/26 on Arts & Crafts.