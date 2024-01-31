JJUUJJUU are here with their first material of the year. The experimental collective is sharing “SOME” featuring the Brazilian psychedelic rock group Boogarins.

“We sent the track to Boogarins, who added a really beautiful bridge to the song, and vocals oscillating between English and Portuguese,” said JJUUJJUU leader Phil Pirrone, who also co-founded the Desert Daze festival. “Something in this song recalls early childhood memories of Muppet Babies or Elton John ‘Benny and the Jets’… but in a really weird (but good) way. End result feels like a flower dancing on the sand under a Sao Paolo sun.”

Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/17 – Austin, TX @ 13th Floor

05/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

05/20 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

05/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la ciutat

07/30 – Ft Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater

07/31 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl