JJUUJJUU – “SOME” (Feat. Boogarins)
JJUUJJUU are here with their first material of the year. The experimental collective is sharing “SOME” featuring the Brazilian psychedelic rock group Boogarins.
“We sent the track to Boogarins, who added a really beautiful bridge to the song, and vocals oscillating between English and Portuguese,” said JJUUJJUU leader Phil Pirrone, who also co-founded the Desert Daze festival. “Something in this song recalls early childhood memories of Muppet Babies or Elton John ‘Benny and the Jets’… but in a really weird (but good) way. End result feels like a flower dancing on the sand under a Sao Paolo sun.”
Hear it below.
TOUR DATES:
04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/17 – Austin, TX @ 13th Floor
05/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
05/20 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House
05/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
05/27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la ciutat
07/30 – Ft Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater
07/31 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl