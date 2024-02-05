This past October, Shabazz Palaces released a collaborator-heavy mini-album called Robed In Rareness. Last month, they announced another project of similar length and persuasion, Exotic Birds Of Prey, which features a bunch of people from Ishmael Butler’s extended orbit. We’ve already heard “Angela,” which featured Stas THEE Boss and Irene Barber, and today he’s back with another new single, “Myths Of The Occult.” This one features the DC rapper Japreme Magnetic. Check it out below.

Exotic Birds Of Prey is out 3/29 via Sub Pop.