Shabazz Palaces – “Myths Of The Occult” (Feat. Japreme Magnetic)

New Music February 5, 2024 10:58 AM By James Rettig

Shabazz Palaces – “Myths Of The Occult” (Feat. Japreme Magnetic)

New Music February 5, 2024 10:58 AM By James Rettig

This past October, Shabazz Palaces released a collaborator-heavy mini-album called Robed In Rareness. Last month, they announced another project of similar length and persuasion, Exotic Birds Of Prey, which features a bunch of people from Ishmael Butler’s extended orbit. We’ve already heard “Angela,” which featured Stas THEE Boss and Irene Barber, and today he’s back with another new single, “Myths Of The Occult.” This one features the DC rapper Japreme Magnetic. Check it out below.

Exotic Birds Of Prey is out 3/29 via Sub Pop.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Killer Mike Arrested At Grammys After Winning Three Awards

1 day ago 0

Grammys 2024: Watch Annie Lennox Sing “Nothing Compares 2 U” And Call For A Ceasefire

1 day ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers Wins First Grammy Award With Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest