A. Savage – “Black Holes, The Stars And You”

A few months ago, Parquet Courts leader A. Savage released Several Songs About Fire, the solo album that he recorded with regular PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish. Today, Savage has a new song for us, and it’s from the Several Songs About Fire sessions. “Black Holes, The Stars And You” has a lilting, delicate groove and lyrics about cosmic matters. Savage is releasing it as a new 7″ single, with a cover of former Soft Machine member Kevin Ayres’ 1970 solo song “The Oyster And The Flying Fish” on the B-side.

Here’s what A. Savage says about “Black Holes, The Stars And You”:

I love the groove that John Parish and Dylan Hadley lay down here, using various Latin percussion instruments. It’s a song that I’d been working on for a few years, that had way too many parts and lyrics, which John really helped me sculpt down into what it is now, bless him. The song is about the different ways people see each other, and how the smaller we feel the bigger others seem. Sometimes you find yourself orbiting someone who has no idea of their own magnitude. Sometimes you feel like they are examining you in a Petri dish, their gaze a magnified eye in the sky.

Listen below.

Several Songs About Fire is out now on Rough Trade.