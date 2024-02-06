Melvins have announced a new album, Tarantula Heart, which will be out in April.

“The way we approached Tarantula Heart was different than any other Melvins’ album,” leader Buzz Osborne shared in a statement. “I had Dale and Roy Mayorga come in and play along with Steven and I to some riffs, then I took those sessions and figured out what parts would work and wrote new music to fit. This isn’t a studio approach we’ve ever taken. Usually we have the songs written BEFORE we start recording!”

“The majority ofTarantula Heart has dual drum parts,” added drummer Dale Crover. “Roy is an amazing drummer. We would discuss what we would do pattern wise, then we’d just go for it. Improvising riffs and trading off on drum fills.”

The album’s five tracks clock in at 39 minutes total. Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Working The Ditch” alongside a video directed by Jesse Nieminen. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pain Equals Funny”

02 “Working The Ditch”

03 “She’s Got Weird Arms”

04 “Allergic To Food”

05 “Smilier”

Tarantula Heart is out 4/19 via Ipecac Recordings.