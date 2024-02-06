Jerry David DeCicca & Bill Callahan – “Forty Years In The Wilderness” (Bruce Cockburn Cover)

Daniel Keebler

New Music February 6, 2024 1:44 PM By James Rettig

Jerry David DeCicca & Bill Callahan – “Forty Years In The Wilderness” (Bruce Cockburn Cover)

Daniel Keebler

New Music February 6, 2024 1:44 PM By James Rettig

For a bit now, the San Francisco label Tompkins Square Records has been putting out cover compilations under the name Imaginational Anthem, all dedicated to a specific artist or music scene. Their latest is a tribute to the Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn, and it features contributions from Matt Valentine, Eli Winter, Luke Schneider, and more. Its lead single is a cover of Cockburn’s 2017 track “Forty Years In The Wilderness” done by Jerry David DeCicca and featuring Bill Callahan. Check it out below.

Imaginational Anthem Vol. XIII: Songs Of Bruce Cockburn is out 4/5 via Tompkins Square. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grammys 2024: Watch Annie Lennox Sing “Nothing Compares 2 U” And Call For A Ceasefire

2 days ago 0

Killer Mike Arrested At Grammys After Winning Three Awards

2 days ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers Tells Ex-Grammys Head To “Rot In Piss”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest