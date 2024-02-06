For a bit now, the San Francisco label Tompkins Square Records has been putting out cover compilations under the name Imaginational Anthem, all dedicated to a specific artist or music scene. Their latest is a tribute to the Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn, and it features contributions from Matt Valentine, Eli Winter, Luke Schneider, and more. Its lead single is a cover of Cockburn’s 2017 track “Forty Years In The Wilderness” done by Jerry David DeCicca and featuring Bill Callahan. Check it out below.

<a href="https://tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com/album/imaginational-anthem-vol-xiii-songs-of-bruce-cockburn">Imaginational Anthem vol. XIII : Songs of Bruce Cockburn by Various Artists</a>

Imaginational Anthem Vol. XIII: Songs Of Bruce Cockburn is out 4/5 via Tompkins Square. Pre-order it here.