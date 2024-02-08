Last year, This Is The Kit released a new album, Careful Of Your Keepers, and it was produced by Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys. Today, they’re sharing a cover of Rhys’ “Sensations In The Dark,” which appears on his 2011 album Hotel Shampoo.

“We were about to do a joint tour in the States, and a friend who cuts records suggested we do a split single, each of us playing a song by the other person,” This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables explained. “This is the song I chose from Gruff’s overwhelmingly excellent repertoire.” (Rhys did “Two Wooden Spoons,” though that’s not online yet.)

Stables continued:

I love the lyrics and the horn line and how difficult it was for me to play as I’m really bad at changing chords quickly. In the end I cheated and played the riff on one string. With this song, I really enjoyed indulging in things I love messing about with, like recorders and rhythms and holding the “fill’ button down on the Casio keyboard beat that I was using for the whole duration of the song. The lyrics are so excellent and the melodies in the song are just a flipping pleasure to sing. It was very fun to make and I’m very grateful to our friend Mike for suggesting the project and especially to Gruff for lending me the song to play.

Check it out below.

Careful Of Your Keepers is out now via Rough Trade. Check out This Is The Kit’s upcoming tour dates here.