New Jersey’s Fatboi Sharif, a Stereogum Artist To Watch back in 2021, has proven himself to be a master of underground-rap expressionism, and he releases a whole lot of music, often tied to holdays. Last summer, Sharif got together with producer Steel Tipped Dove to release the album Decay. On Halloween, he followed that teaming up with Company Flow’s Bigg Jus for the collaborative EP Insomniac Missile Launcher. This being Valentine’s Day, it’s obviously the perfect time for a 10-minute experimental Fatboi Sharif bugout.

I honestly don’t know whether the title of “Something About Shirley” should be in quotes or italics. It’s one continuous track that runs for exactly 10 minutes, but it’s not exactly a single song. It’s more of a twisting, heaving trip through one person’s addled consciousness. The actual rap is great, but it’s more of a disturbed mood-piece than a regular rap record. Fatboi Sharif recorded it with producer Roper Williams, a longtime collaborator, and Steel Tipped Dove mixed and mastered the track. Listen below.

<a href="https://fatboisharif.bandcamp.com/album/something-about-shirley">Something About Shirley by Fatboi Sharif & Roper Williams</a>

“Something About Shirley” is out now on POW Recordings.