In 2020, the Chattanooga rapper bbymutha released her hyped-up 25-track album Muthaland and then promptly announced that she was retiring from music: “its way too stressful for no fucking reason.” But rather than walking away from music, bbymutha continued to crank out DIY records on Bandcamp, building up a very strong catalog. Now, she’s announcing her new album sleep paralysis, as well as a full North American tour.

The sound of sleep paralysis was inspired by a recent UK tour, where bbymutha learned about UK garage and ’90s dance music. You can definitely hear that influence on lead single “go!,” where she goes in over a nervous, glimmering beat from producer Rock Floyd. Below, check out director Chris Campbell’s shiny, hallucinatory “go!” video and the dates for bbymutha’s tour.

TOUR DATES:

4/17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

4/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

4/19 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

4/20 – Boston, MA @ Armory Arts

4/22 – Montreal, QC @ Foufs

4/23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

4/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

4/26 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

4/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room

4/28 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/29 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

4/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

5/04 – Seattle, WA @ Belltown Bloom Festival

5/05 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

5/07 – San Fransisco, CA @ Richshaw Stop

5/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

5/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/12 – Austin, TX @ Antoine’s

5/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

5/14 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

5/16 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

5/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

5/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

5/31 – London, UK @ The Village Underground

6/01 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

sleep paralysis is out 4/19 on True Panther, and it’ll probably also feature the recent single “gun kontrol.”