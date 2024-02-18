Tool Singer Yells At “Dickhead” Fan For Taking Phone Video During “Intolerance”

For the past few years, Tool have had a strict no-phones policy at their shows, save for the final song where they allow fans to bring out their cellular devices.

Enforcing this policy is easier said than done, especially at a venue as large as Crypto.com Arena, where the band played for two nights earlier this week. At the first of these shows, frontman Maynard James Keenan yelled at someone in the audience who was using their cellphone while the band played “Intolerance”: “Put your fucking phone down, dickhead! Seriously!”

The incident was, of course, captured by someone else at the show taking a video on their phone. Here it is: