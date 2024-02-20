Barely Civil – “Not Fine”

New Music February 20, 2024 1:11 PM By James Rettig

Next month, Barely Civil are releasing their third full-length album, I’d Say I’m Not Fine. They’ve shared “Coasting, Mostly” and “Better Now” from it so far, and today they’re back with the album’s quasi-title track, “Not Fine,” a strummer that turns into a scorcher and back again. “I’m learning to speak in tongues again. I’m burning the candle at both ends,” Connor Erickson sings on it. “I swear I can hear it in the whispers in town, ‘That building was purged, now it’s coming down.'” Listen below.

I’d Say I’m Not Fine is out 3/22 via Take This To Heart Records.

