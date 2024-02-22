Norah Jones is releasing a new album, Visions, in a couple weeks, and she introduced it last month with “Running.” It’s her first album of original songs in four years, since 2020’s Pick Me Up Off The Floor. Jones worked on the album alongside Leon Michels of El Michels Affair. Today, she’s back with a new single, “Staring At The Wall.”

“This is one of my favorites,” Jones said. “It was kind of a left turn from everything else on the album. It’s the first time I played guitar with Leon, we were just trying to come up with something different. I got on guitar and he got on drums and it just took off. It’s just so fun to play music sometimes, and I feel like on this album there were a lot of those times. He had a really cool guitar sound going for me so it just felt good.”

Check it out below.

Visions is out March 8 via Blue Note.