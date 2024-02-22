Australian hardcore has been booming lately, with bands like Speed and Geld running wild all over the world. Melbourne’s AWOL got going during the pandemic, making a stompy, moshy version of hardcore that recalls classic chant-along NYHC. After dropping a self-titled 2021 debut EP, AWOL have announced plans to release their full-length debut Tear ‘Em To Bits this spring.

On the anthemic Tear ‘Em To Bits title track, AWOL show some of the swaggering heaviness of Trapped Under Ice, who seem to be a huge influence on this generation of Australian hardcore. (They’re a huge influence on this generation of hardcore everywhere, but their sound comes through especially hard in bands like Speed.) When everything but the bassline drops out, I want to do terrible things. Director Pablo Barnes’ “Tear ‘Em To Bits” video is full of murky, chaotic live footage. Check out that video and the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lejos De Dios”

02 “AWOL”

03 “Who You Were”

04 “Oblivion”

05 “Tear ‘Em To Bits”

06 “Kingdom”

07 “Fall From Grace”

08 “So Many Nights”

09 “Lost Again”

Tear ‘Em To Bits is out 4/26 on Flatspot/Last Ride.