Last month, Rosali announced her new album Bite Down and shared “Rewind.” She’s since released another single, “On Tonight.” Today, she’s back with the title track.

“Conversations with close friends and family during the first year of the pandemic would circle around to everything feeling pointless,” she said in a statement. “‘Bite Down’ is about perseverance over the drowning depression with a prayer to come up for air, to keep living. In our isolation, finding community and support is necessary. We can find freedom when we find humility and compassion for others and are able to receive the same. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, everything has a price — energetically speaking — we are responsible for each other and for all living things.”

Watch the “Bite Down” video below.

Bite Down is out 3/22 on Merge.