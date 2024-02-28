The Chicago/Philadelphia band Life’s Question has nailed a version of hardcore that’s got plenty of swaggering, moshy bounce while still making room for metallic guitar theatrics and big, bold melodies. In 2022, Life’s Question released a really good debut album called World Full Of… The group’s members also play in hardcore bands like Pain Of Truth and New World Man. Now, they’ve got a new EP loaded up and ready to go.

Life’s Question are currently opening up a massive hardcore-adjacent triple-headliner that features Koyo, One Step Closer, and Anxious. I’m probably going to that tour’s Richmond stop on Friday, and I’m amped about it. That means this is a great time for new Life’s Question music, and their self-titled EP is coming in April.

The tough, searching lead single “When I Meet God” cruises along with moshy intensity, and it hits another level when guitarist Abby Rhine comes in on vocals, hitting some big and bittersweet notes. Below, check out the Luis Hernandez-directed “When I Meet God” video, as well as the new EP’s tracklist and Life’s Question’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Light Me Up”

02 “I Can Still Hear My Mama Pray”

03 “Brass Coffin”

04 “When I Meet God”

05 “10 Years”

06 “Something Out There”

TOUR DATES:

2/29 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

3/01 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club *

3/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker *

3/03 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room *

3/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ Poor Taste

3/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco *

3/07 – Springfield, MO @ The Riff *

3/08 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

3/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Woolys *

3/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

3/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Howdy ^

3/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk @ Flatspot World SXSW

* with Koyo, One Step Closer, & Anxious

^ with Spine

The Life’s Question EP is out 4/19 on Flatspot Records.