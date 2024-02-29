The British folk legend Richard Thompson is back. Thompson published a memoir in 2021, but he hasn’t given us an LP since 2018’s 13 Rivers. That will change when he releases his self-produced Ship To Shore at the end of May.

In the meantime, the swaying, string-laden lead single “Singapore Sadie” is here. “I have been playing this live over the past year or so and it has become a favorite,” Thompson says. “We recorded it really quickly in two or three takes and David Mansfield is featured on the fiddle.”

Listen below, where you can also find Thompson’s tour dates. He’s turning 75 this year, so don’t take his presence for granted.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Freeze”

02 “The Fear Never Leaves You”

03 “Singapore Sadie”

04 “Trust”

05 “The Day That I Give In”

06 “The Old Pack Mule”

07 “Turnstile Casanova”

08 “Lost In The Crowd”

09 “Maybe”

10 “Life’s A Bloody Show”

11 “What’s Left To Lose”

12 “We Roll”

TOUR DATES:

03/01/24 – Mamaroneck, NY @ The Emelin Theatre *

03/02/24 – Beacon, NY @ The Towne Crier Cafe *

03/15/24 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate *

03/16/24 – Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts *

03/17/24 – Northampton, MA @ Back Porch Festival *

03/21/24 – Fairfield, CT @ Sacred Heart University Community Theater *

03/22/24 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall *

03/23/24 – Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church *

03/24/24 – Shirley, MA @ The Bull Run *

04/04/24 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Music Hall *

04/05/24 – Gloucester, MA @ The Cut *

04/06/24 – Roslyn, NY @ My Father’s Place *

04/07/24 – Roslyn, NY @ My Father’s Place *

04/09/24 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head Tavern *

04/10/24 – Richmond, VA @ Tin Pan *

04/11/24 – Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap *

04/12/24 – Collingswood, NJ @ The Scottish Rite *

05/25/24 – Cambridge, England, UK @ Corn Exchange #

05/26/24 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon #

05/27/24 – York, UK @ Barbican #

05/29/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall #

05/30/24 – Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse #

05/31/24 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios at Manchester Factory International #

06/01/24 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK @ Victoria Hall #

06/03/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall #

06/04/24 – Cardiff, UK @ New Theatre #

06/05/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall #

06/06/24 – Brighton and Hove, UK @ Dome Concert Hall #

06/08/24 – London,UK @ Royal Albert Hall #

07/28/24 – Cape May, NJ @ Cape May Convention Hall #

10/18/24 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall #

08/23/25- 08/30/25 – Venice, Italy @ Harmony Voyages- Gems of the Adriatic Cruise

* Solo Show

# Full Band

Ship To Shore is out 5/31 on New West. Pre-order it here.