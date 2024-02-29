Just about a year ago, the New Zealand duo Carb On Carb released a single, “Grounded,” with promises of a new album to follow. It took a little while, but that album is finally imminent. Today, they announced their third full-length album, Take Time, which will be out in May. It was recorded it at the NZ all-ages venue The Stomach and was mixed by Chris Teti. They’re also sharing a new song from it, “2009,” a love letter portrait to their younger selves: “Walking home in groups at night/ Arms raised to the street lights/ Done it before, every weekend/ It felt nostalgic even then.” Listen below.

<a href="https://carboncarb.bandcamp.com/album/take-time">Take Time by Carb On Carb</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “2009”

02 “Back Where You’re From”

03 “Home Again 7”

04 “Grounded”

05 “OK Bye”

06 “Motuihe”

07 “Overcommunicate”

08 “Thirtysomethings”

09 “Let Go”

10 “I Know The End 2”

Take Time is out 5/17.