In 2014, James Elkington and Nathan Salsburg teamed up for Ambsace. Ten years later, the two guitar virtuosos are announcing its follow-up All Gist and sharing the lead single “Buffalo Stance,” a cover of Neneh Cherry’s 1988 pop-rap classic.

It took only six days to make All Gist, three in early Winter and the other three in late Winter, both in Chicago. The pair were joined by Jean Cook on strings, Anna Jacobson on brass, Wednesday Knudsen on woodwinds, Nick Macri on bass, and Wanees Zarour on violin for “Death Wishes To Kill” (whose title comes from a T.F. Powys novel they both had read).

Below, check out their acoustic, finger-picked take on “Buffalo Stance,” as well as the original Neneh Cherry video and the All Gist tracklist.

UPDATE: In other Neneh Cherry news, a day after turning 60, she has announced a new book called A Thousand Threads. Here’s what she wrote on Instagram:

Turned a new leaf into another chapter! 3×20 = now I’m 60 and what a magnificent birthday it’s been! I’m really happy and slightly terrified to announce that I have written a book. It’s taken a long time to get here – at times, like giving birth – and It is certainly a strange feeling to know that this will be in the world soon but I’m incredibly excited to tell you that ‘A Thousand Threads’ will be out later this year in hardback, ebook and audio ♥️ and that you can in fact pre-order your copy right now via the link in my bio 💋🍒

OK, back to your regularly scheduled James Elkington and Nathan Salsburg post.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Death Wishes To Kill

02 “Long In The Tooth Again”

03 “Numb Limbs”

04 “Nicest Distinction”

05 “Well, Well, Cornelius”

06 “Explanation Point”

07 “Fears Of This Nature”

08 “Rule Bretagne”

09 “All Gist Could Be Yours”

10 “Buffalo Stance”

All Gist is out 4/12 on Paradise of Bachelors.