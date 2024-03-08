Usually, late-night shows tape their episodes in the middle of the day. Last night, though, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show went live after Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address. Colbert spent most of the episode talking about the speech and discussing politics with CBS News anchor John Dickerson. But the episode also had room for a fun, unique live performance from one of the all-time great rap groups.

Last year, De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove died at the age of 54. A few weeks later, the group’s catalog finally made its long-awaited streaming debut. De La have continued without Plug Two, performing at nostalgia-focused events like LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells tour. Last week, they celebrated the 35th anniversary of their classic debut 3 Feet High And Rising by releasing a version of the album with five bonus tracks. And last night, they played Colbert and treated their performance like a comedy sketch.

The setup was pretty simple: Surviving members Posdnous and Maseo, along with producer Prince Paul, showing the audience how to cook up their classic song “Eye Know.” They stood behind steaming bots, wearing personalized aprons, and added the different “ingredients” that make up the intricate beat: Actual whistles for the whistling from Otis Redding’s “Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay,” Steely Dan CDs for the “I know I love you better” bit, etc. The result was much more fun than a regular live performance would’ve been, and it brought back some of the friends-fucking-around spontaneity that makes 3 Feet High such a special record. Watch it below.

The 35th-anniversary edition of 3 Feet High And Rising is out now.