Stream If It Rains’ Stirring Melodic Hardcore Demo

New Music March 11, 2024 9:04 AM By Chris DeVille

I’m not finding a lot of information online about If It Rains, the melodic hardcore band whose demo went up on Delayed Gratification’s Bandcamp page today. What I do know is the four-song set was recorded in Connecticut, and its music — full of relentless d-Beat onslaughts, chugging thrash rhythms, and shout-along slow-churn breakdowns — has a lot in common with New England legends like Have Heart and American Nightmare. It’s exactly what I want out of a hardcore demo, and you can let it bombard you below.

