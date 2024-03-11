Stream If It Rains’ Stirring Melodic Hardcore Demo

I’m not finding a lot of information online about If It Rains, the melodic hardcore band whose demo went up on Delayed Gratification’s Bandcamp page today. What I do know is the four-song set was recorded in Connecticut, and its music — full of relentless d-Beat onslaughts, chugging thrash rhythms, and shout-along slow-churn breakdowns — has a lot in common with New England legends like Have Heart and American Nightmare. It’s exactly what I want out of a hardcore demo, and you can let it bombard you below.

<a href="https://delayedgratificationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/demo-7">Demo by If It Rains</a>