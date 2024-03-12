Stuck – “Deep Tunnel” & “AITA?”

New Music March 12, 2024 10:31 AM By James Rettig

A few years back, members of the underrated Chicago groups Yeesh and Clearance reconfigured under the name Stuck, and in 2023 they released a very electrifying new album Freak Frequency. Today, they’re back with a pair of new singles, “Deep Tunnel” and “AITA?,” the latter derived from the popular subreddit where people ask the question … “am i the asshole?”

“The song was inspired by a news article about Chicago’s strained Deep Tunnel Project, a system of reservoirs conceived in the 1960’s to alleviate flooding,” the band’s Greg Obis said of the former. “The city is, after all, built on a swamp. Rainfall in recent summers has overwhelmed the system, leading to the flooding of homes across Chicagoland and spilling sewage out into Lake Michigan.”

Check out both tracks below.

“Deep Tunnel” & “AITA?” are out now.

