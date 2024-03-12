Pedestrian Killed In Downtown Austin Hit-And-Run, SXSW Issues Statement

A pedestrian has been killed in a downtown Austin hit-and-run, as the Austin American-Statesman reports. The incident took place around 1:10AM on Tuesday morning at the corner of East Seventh and Red River streets, a main thoroughfare for SXSW events. Two people were struck by an automobile that then fled — one person died at the scene and the other was critically injured and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of the victims have not be released by police, and it’s unclear whether or not they were attending the festival. SXSW issued a statement following the news: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an individual in downtown Austin following an auto-pedestrian accident that took place shortly after 1AM this morning. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragic incident.”

This is a developing situation and more updates may become available. pic.twitter.com/JkgUpmO20O — SXSW (@sxsw) March 12, 2024

A decade ago, in 2014, four people died and more than a dozen were injured in a hit-and-run that took place during the festival, which led SXSW to increase security measures and install more barricades. The driver in that incident, Rashad Owens, was sentenced to life in prison the following year.