Last year, the New York band Taking Meds released a new album called Dial M For Meds; more recently, its bassist James Palo released a solo album under the name Jimmy Montague. Today, the band is releasing a new EP called EXT MEDS, featuring two tracks that didn’t make it onto the album but were written around the same time, plus a cover of My Bloody Valentine’s “Drive It All Over Me.”

“We put EXT MEDS together because although these songs didn’t make the record, we still felt we wanted to share them,” the band’s Skylar Sarkis shared. “We had a lot of b-sides from Dial M For Meds, but these three were fully realized and although they didn’t fit the vibe of the record, they’re still very representative of us as a band.” Sarkis continued:

‘Slow Leak’ was actually recorded at GodCity and cut at the last minute. When we went back to Blackheart in New Hampshire to record the vocals, we cut final versions of ‘Happy Yet’ and ‘Drive It All Over Me.’ Our bass player, James Palko (Jimmy Montague) is the featured engineer on this release, although Kurt Ballou engineered the music on ‘Slow Leak.’ While we’re stoked on these songs, I think we’re collectively the most stoked on the ‘Drive It All Over Me’ cover. You Made Me Realise probably got the most play of any record in our van in 2023, especially this track. Most people immediately think of Loveless when they think of MBV, but this is a really different record and just as excellent. It also fits our style a lot more, obviously, and this song in particular was a pretty big influence on the writing of Dial M For Meds. I think it was the perfect choice for a cover and I love how it came out.

Check out the EP below.

<a href="https://takingmeds.bandcamp.com/album/ext-meds">EXT MEDS by Taking Meds</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/03 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

05/04 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

05/05 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

05/06 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

05/08 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

05/10 Rochester, NY @ Lux +

* w/ Sweet Pill, Equipment

+ w/ Televisionaries

The EXT MEDS EP is out now.