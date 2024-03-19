Next week, Hannah Pruzinsky is releasing their debut album as h. pruz, No Glory; its most recent single “I Keep Changing” landed on our best songs of the week list when it came out. Today, Pruzinsky is sharing one last advance single from the LP, “Dawn.”

“‘Dawn’ intends to capture that transition point between utter naive infatuation and falling into trusting a person,” Pruzinsky said. “That in-between ‘point’ of love seems to be more of a dragging ellipsis for me. I initially wanted to play with space and silence in this song to underline that, but then the instrumental chorus became just as full of longing and doubt as any words or space.”

Listen below.

No Glory is out 3/29 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co.