Kings Of Leon – “Nothing To Do”

New Music April 19, 2024 12:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In February, King Of Leon announced their new album Can We Please Have Fun and released the lead single “Mustang,” which they performed on Fallon shortly after. The Nashville rock veterans shared “Split Screen” last month, and they’re back today with the track “Nothing To Do.”

Can We Please Have Fun is their debut for Capitol, and it was produced by Kid Harpoon. Below, check out the “Nothing To Do” video, which was shot by the band’s Caleb Followill.

Can We Please Have Fun is out 5/10 on Capitol.

