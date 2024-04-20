DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ is here to supply tunes for the weekend. The UK electronic act kicked off the year with “Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again)” and has shared a few new songs here and there. Yesterday, she returned with a 7-inch consisting of “Come Find Out​” and “​In My Eyes.”

“Hey! 2 brand new tracks to start your weekend right!!” the musician wrote on Bandcamp. “Hope you enjoy them and if you really like them, you might like to grab the Limited Edition 7″ vinyl (each copy signed aaand with an exclusive drawing on the paper sleeve!) So for anyone disappointed by Taylor Swift’s new album (or even if you liked it..) here is some new music I hope you love, so get dancing!”

Hear the songs below.