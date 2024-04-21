Watch Spice Girls Reunite At Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party

In 2019, the Spice Girls went on a reunion tour, though without member Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice). Last night, David Beckham posted a video on Instagram of all five of the Spice Girls together dancing and singing to their 1997 hit “Stop” at Victoria’s 50th birthday party.

“I mean come on,” David captioned the video. It’s a short clip, but it’s rare we see them all together. The last time all five spices performed together was for the 2012 Olympics in London. Posh is the famous holdout for whenever the group has looked to stage a reunion tour; last year, Mel B told The Sun about Posh: “She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time.”

According to TMZ, Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsey, Eva Longoria, and others were in attendance at Victoria’s birthday party.

In other David Beckham news, he just sued Marky Mark over a fitness deal.