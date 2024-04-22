Luke Bryan Is Still Falling Onstage

Luke Bryan, the pop-country superstar and American Idol judge, has an unfortunate history of taking comical Looney Tunes-esque pratfalls while performing. On Saturday night, Bryan added another one to his resume. While playing Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium, Bryan slipped on a fan’s phone, which was sitting on the stage for some reason. It was a full-on dramatic banana-peel slide, and Bryan made a whole thing of it.

The fall must’ve hurt — Bryan was definitely inspecting his own elbow — but he came up laughing. He returned the phone to the crowd member, saying that the fan would hear from his lawyer. (That sounded like a joke, but who knows.) He then asked if anyone got the footage, and when he found someone with a video he could watch — “you can’t Snapchat the shit!” — he showed the footage to his Jumbotron cameras so that everyone in the venue could see the instant replay. Bryan had a good attitude about the whole thing: “I need some viral! This is viral!” You can experience the magic below.

Before Saturday, Luke Bryan’s most recent stage fall happened in Raleigh in 2022, where he just sort of wobbled off of his feet and then kept singing from the ground for a while.

Luke Bryan also fell onstage at least three times in 2014. First, in Greensboro, he tried to hop onto a stage riser and did a full faceplant.

North Carolina stages are apparently cursed for Bryan. A couple of months later, he stepped into the void and toppled offstage in Charlotte while covering Macklemore.

Finally, Bryan once again fell offstage, this time in Indianapolis, while trying to catch something behind his back.

Look, we aren’t all blessed with great spatial understanding. Some of us are clumsy as fuck. If I was out performing as often as Luke Bryan, I would’ve publicly eaten shit at least as often as he has. In any case, Luke Bryan does not bust his ass at every show. Last night, this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees were announced on an American Idol episode themed around the Hall Of Fame. On that show, Bryan covered John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” and did not fall down.