Girl And Girl – “Oh Boy!” & “Mother”

New Music April 22, 2024 10:37 AM By Chris DeVille

Australian indie rockers Girl And Girl are getting closer to the release of their debut album Call A Doctor. They shared “All I See” last spring when revealing they’d signed to Sub Pop, then “Hello” in February along with the album announce. A few weeks ago they dropped “Mother,” and today they’ve given us “Oh Boy!” Both are jangly, nervy tracks that make ample use of singer Kai James’ expressive, confrontational vocals. Hear them below.

Call A Doctor is out 5/24 via Sub Pop.

