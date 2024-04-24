Last month, Crumb announced their third album, AMAMA, and released the title track. Today, the Brooklyn psych-rock group is back with the new single “The Bug,” as well as tour dates with support from Vagabon, L’Rain, and Discovery Zone.

“‘The Bug’ is a song that has existed in our universe since early Crumb days, pre-Jinx era,” singer Lila Ramani said in a statement. “The origins go back to a motel in Nebraska on one of our earliest tours when I woke up with a bunch of bed bug bites. Wired and unable to sleep, I wandered around the motel singing what would become the outro to the song. Years later when we were finally recording it, it took on a more tender meaning…the bug doesn’t have to be an insect — the bug can be a friend, a lover, or that nagging feeling that finds you late at night.”

Below, hear the track and check out the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl *

08/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

08/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

08/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

08/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe *

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

08/31 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

09/01 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield *

09/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

09/05 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

09/06 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

10/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

10/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

10/09 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers ^

10/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater ^

10/18 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

10/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC ^

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park ^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

* with L’Rain & Discovery Zone

^ with Vagabon

AMAMA is out 5/17 via Crumb Records.