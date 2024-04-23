Today, I learned that Real Estate have an animated LED backdrop, but it’s just a recreation of one of those old screensavers where the logo bounces all around and changes colors when it hits the sides. That’s perfect. It completely tracks. It also tracks that Martin Courtney would wear an extremely comfy-looking cardigan while playing on a late-night talk show. Real Estate are exactly who you think they are.

Earlier this year, Real Estate came out with their album Daniel, complete with record-release show where you were only allowed in if your name was Daniel. Last night, they were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they played a pretty and twinkly version of the single “Water Underground.” Everything about the band’s stage presentation evoked a sense of warm, comforting nostalgia. Watch it below.

Daniel is out now on Domino.