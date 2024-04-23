The Chicago artist Kara Jackson was names National Youth Poet Laureate in 2019, and she’s been impressing a whole lot of people with her music lately. Last year, Jackson released her album Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love?, and she also appeared alongside MJ Lenderman on Kevin Abstract’s “My Friend.” Now, Jackson is getting ready to head out on tour, and she’s shared her cover of a folk classic that’s become a regular part of her live show.

Kara Jackson usually opens her gigs with a solo-acoustic rendition of the late Karen Dalton’s 1969 folk song “Right, Wrong Or Ready.” Today, she’s released her bare-bones studio version of the song, which sounds gorgeous and meditative. Jackson says, “‘Right, Wrong or Ready’ is one of my favorite songs that has become a mainstay in my live sets. I love the song because it’s not quite a love song, but more so a statement of the kind of limbo love can become when a person has been on your mind for way too long. A love song for the lonely.”

Below, check out the Jellystone Robinson-directed video for Kara Jackson’s version of “Right, Wrong Or Ready,” as well as the Karen Dalton original and Jackson’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

4/24 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

5/04 – Seattle, WA @ Belltown Bloom

5/05 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

5/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

5/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/12 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd

5/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

5/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

5/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory (The Masquerade)

6/12 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest

6/12 – Barcelona, Spain @ Centre Artesa Tradicionarius

6/15 – Braga, Portugal @ GNRation

6/16 – Lisboa, Portugal @ ZDB (Capitólio)

6/19 – London, UK @ EartH

6/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Queen’s Cross

6/26 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon, Lantern Hall

6/29 – Roskilde, Denmark Roskilde Festival

7/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival