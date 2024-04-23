The Brooklyn-born, LA-based singer Zsela has spent the early years of this decade popping up all over the cooler corners of the music industry. Her debut album Big For You, coming this June via Mexican Summer, includes contributions from Marc Ribot, Nick Hakim, Casey MQ, and Jasper Marsalis (Slauson Malone 1), and Zsela’s co-produced it with Daniel Aged and Gabe Wax, who’ve worked with names like Frank Ocean and Soccer Mommy.

Zsela teased the album last month with the release of the fizzy, funky, sophisticated synth track “Fire Excape.” Today, along with the proper announcement, comes opening track “Lily Of The Nile.” It’s a slow-burn art-pop song that makes abundant use of Zsela’s low bellow, and it arrives with a video directed by Chester Raj Anand.

A statement from Zsela:

It was important for me to stay open in this process, finding the truth of what the songs want to be. That meant breaking them down and building them back up again and again, not being precious and trying to listen… At the heart, it touches on the causal versus intentional dance we play between being “full of you” and “full for you” — the complexity and magnitude of the space we take and fill up for love.

Check out “Lily Of The Nile” and “Fire Excape” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lily Of The Nile”

02 “Fire Excape”

03 “Not Your Angel”

04 “Still Swing”

05 “Watersprite”

06 “Brand New”

07 “Now Here You Go”

08 “Easy St.”

09 “Moth Dance”

10 “Play”

Big For You is out 6/14 on Mexican Summer.