Last month, the influential Swedish quasi-rap cult figures Yung Lean and Bladee surprise-released a really good collaborative album called Psykos. Apparently, Bladee has just been living in the studio lately. Today, he’s followed Psykos, as well as his 2022 solo album Spiderr, with a brand new surprise mixtape called Cold Visions.

Cold Visions is a whole lot of music to process — 30 tracks over 64 minutes. The album features contributions from a bunch of members of Bladee’s extended Drain Gang Universe. Yung Lean, Thaiboy Digital, Black Kray, and Yung Sherman make guest appearances. Playboi Carti collaborator and Working On Dying founder F1LTHY has a production credit on every track, and he co-produced some of them with collaborators like Yung Sherman, Whitearmor, and Skrillex.

I’m on my first listen right now, and it almost feels reductive to call Cold Visions a rap mixtape, though I’m not sure what other label would apply. Bladee delivers most of his heavily-accented lyrics in a blurry, downcast, syncopated hum, while the blown-out beats conjure icy-tundra landscapes. The Yung Lean collab “I Don’t Like People” struck an immediate chord, both as a song and a position statement. You can stream the full mixtape below.

Cold Visions is out now on Trash Island.