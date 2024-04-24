Watch Hardcore Bands Rock A Cleveland Taco Bell Parking Lot

You’ve heard about the punk show inside a Santa Ana Denny’s and the time Gel and Scowl played outside Sonic in New Jersey. Now we can add Taco Bell in Cleveland to the pantheon of chain restaurant hardcore gigs.

As Cleveland Magazine illuminates, Sunday night’s pop-up concert featuring Cum Jar, Ovenhead, Razorblade, Body Farm, and Necrophecy was billed as Baja Blast 2 and was indeed the second such show at the Taco Bell on West 117th St. Apparently, some people bought tacos for the express purpose of starting a food fight, which is fun, but if Scowl or Militarie Gun were there they could have probably gotten the food for free. In one video, there also appear to be fireworks shooting off from the middle of the circle pit. This definitely puts a different spin on the idea of “Taco Bell hardcore.”

Check out footage of this momentous event below.