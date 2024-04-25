Greg Cerwonka, guitarist for Chula Vista hardcore thrash bashers Take Offense, recently logged some serious miles as a touring guitarist for Turnstile. Now, Cerwonka is back in his main band, and they’re preparing to drop the new album T.O.tality on us. We’ve posted the early singles “Greetings From Below” and “Assassination,” and now they’ve hit us upside the head with their new ripper “S.W.O.”

The new songs’s title stands for “Split Wide Open,” and I don’t really get why they couldn’t just call it that. As for the track itself, it’s so fast. The musicians in Take Offense are all absolute shredders, and they switch up tempos a bunch of times and even allow for weird and unexpected bursts of singsong playground-bully melody, but they’re way more interested in speed-riff monster shit. They do a lot of that on “S.W.O.”

“S.W.O.” is apparently about learning to be emotionally vulnerable, but it sounds like a it comes from 50-foot-tall badger in bulletproof armor. The track’s video, from Mortis Studios, is full of grainy mosh footage. Check it out below.

T.O.tality is out 5/10 on MNRK Heavy.