In June, the Long Island hardcore band Stand Still are releasing their debut album Steps Ascending. We’ve heard the title track and “Mysticism” from it already, and today they’re sharing another new single, “In The Dying Light Of A Setting Sun.”

“The “setting sun” in this track is one’s lifespan running short, and the “dying light” describes the remains of one’s motivation to live a fulfilling life,” the band’s vocalist Gerry Windus said in a statement. “These lyrics describe my personal struggle to capture the childlike imagination that surrounded my early creative years while lacking the drive of a younger version of myself, a drive that I am well aware I may never get back.”

Check it out below.

Steps Ascending is out 6/14 via DAZE.