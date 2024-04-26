The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Guitarist Kiki Wong

This summer, the Smashing Pumpkins will head out on a gigantic stadium tour with Green Day and Rancid. It’s their highest-profile tour in a very long time, and they’ll do it without guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who joined the band in 2006 and left last year. In January, the Smashing Pumpkins posted a wanted ad for a new guitarist, and more than 10,000 people applied for the position. The band reviewed the submissions and held in-person auditions in Los Angeles. Today, the band announced that LA shredder Kiki Wong will join them on the road.

Kiki Wong has performed with people like Taylor Swift and Usher, and she’s currently in the band Vigil Of War, but she’s more famous for posting metal covers on social media. She’s not an official Smashing Pumpkins member or anything. Instead, she’ll be supporting original members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin. (The band’s touring lineup also includes bassist Jack Bates and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole.) In a press release, Corgan has this to say:

Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean albeit worthy effort. First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months. I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered, and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can’t wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus. It’s definitely an exciting moment for The Smashing Pumpkins to be this busy with touring in 2024. We’ll see you all this summer!

Here’s what Wong says about it:

It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock’s greatest and most influential musicians of all time. I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share the stage with the legendary Smashing Pumpkins!

In the months ahead, the Smashing Pumpkins will tour the UK with Weezer and then play shows in Europe with Interpol and Tom Morello. The North American tour with Green Day kicks off 7/29 in Washington, DC.