For nearly two decades, Ross Farrar has been the lead singer for Ceremony, a truly great California punk band that won’t stop changing its approach. Earlier this year, a giant crowd packed into the Hollywood Palladium to see Ceremony play their 2010 classic Rohnert Park in full for what’s apparently going to be the only time ever. Farrar also made a couple of excellent recent records with the side project Spice, and his poetry gets published in places like The Paris Review. And then there’s the solo thing.

Last year, Ross Farrar, quietly released his solo debut Going Strange, adapting his initials, RJF, as the name of the project. Today, Farrar has followed that album with another solo album that, confusingly enough, is called Strange Going. It’s a haunting, minimal piece of music, with Farrar singing or speaking quietly over mesmerizing basslines and rickety drum-machine tick-tocks. I’m on my first listen right now, and I am absorbed. Stream the album below.

<a href="https://rjfmusic.bandcamp.com/album/strange-going">Strange Going by R.J.F.</a>

Strange Going is out now on Digital Regress.