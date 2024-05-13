Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore greats One Step Closer, a Stereogum Band To Watch back in 2021, will drop their sophomore album All You Embrace later this week. We’ve already posted the early singles “Leap Years,” “Giant’s Despair,” and “Orange Leaf.” Today, they’ve shared one last song before the album gets here.

All You Embrace finds One Step Closer veering into their more vulnerable and emotional side, but they’re still capable of kicking up a ruckus, and we can hear that on the new track “Blur My Memory.” It’s a soaring, heartfelt jam that still has plenty of fire. On top of the new song, One Step Closer recently announced that they’re bringing back their triple-headliner tour with melodic hardcore peers Koyo and Anxious. That tour crossed the country earlier this year, and they’l go off on another leg of it this summer, with Prize Horse and Arm’s Length opening a bunch of shows. Below, check out “Blur My Memory” and the band’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/25 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

5/26 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

5/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room +

5/28 – London, UK @ The Dome +

5/29 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon +

6/27 – Kingston, PA @ Doug’s Boardroom –

6/28 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

6/29 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall *

6/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room *

7/02 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb *

7/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis *

7/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby *

7/07 – Boise, ID @ The Shreddar *

7/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

7/09 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

7/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

7/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Vet Hall *

7/13-14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury *

7/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Side Stage *

7/17 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *

7/19 – Austin, TX @ Far Out *

7/20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

7/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs *

7/23 – Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar *

7/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

7/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *

7/26 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 *

7/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

7/30 – Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s *

7/31 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall ^

+ with Arm’s Length

* with Anxious, Koyo, & Prize Horse

^ with Koyo & Prize Horse

– with Koyo & Arm’s Length

All You Embrace is out 5/17 on Run For Cover.